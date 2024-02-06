State approves new access to Hobby Lobby from William Street

The Missouri Department of Transportation has agreed to developer Scott Rhodes' plan to add right-turn-in and right-turn-out access to the Hobby Lobby shopping area from William Street.

Rhodes said the entrance/exit will line up with the traffic lane which runs in front of the Hobby Lobby store in Cape Girardeau.

"We will have to adjust some parking," he said.

The new access from William Street will include the addition of a right-turn lane for those motorists seeking to enter the shopping area, MoDOT Southeast District traffic engineer Craig Compas said.

The additional lane, which the developer will pay for, will keep turning motorists from "disrupting traffic" on William Street, Compas said.

MoDOT rejected a proposal by Rhodes to close all three existing South Kingshighway entrances to the site and replace them with a signalized entrance directly across from Good Hope Street.

Compas said the proposed signalized entrance would have been too close to the busy William and Kingshighway, signalized intersection.

"Traffic backs up through that location now," he said.

Rhodes said MoDOT has agreed with his plans to close the northernmost South Kingshighway entrance to the shopping area, which is only a short distance from the William Street and Kingshighway intersection.

City engineer Casey Brunke welcomed the idea.

"It is kind of a dangerous place for someone to pull in," she said of that entrance.

Compas, the MoDOT traffic engineer, said the highway department does not want additional access points along South Kingshighway.

The remaining two access points to the shopping center would remain, although they could be relocated slightly to accommodate the development, Compas said.

Any traffic changes require MoDOT approval because South Kingshighway and William Street west from Kingshighway are state-maintained routes, Compas said.

Agreement upon the traffic changes occurred late last week at a meeting in Cape Girardeau involving Rhodes and officials with MoDOT and the city of Cape Girardeau.