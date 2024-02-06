All sections
NewsNovember 8, 2022

State agency warns again quake coverage lacking in Southeast Missouri

Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry (MDCI) released a statement Monday, Nov. 7, expressing renewed concern about the lack of earthquake coverage in a 150-mile-long area known as New Madrid Seismic Zone. MDCI data from 2021 show earthquake coverage in NMSZ has decreased 49% from 2000, while earthquake coverage costs there have increased 816%...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
James Bollwerk adjusts settings on a seismometer Dec. 14, 2011, at New Madrid, Missouri, Historical Museum. Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry reported Monday, Nov. 7, "a substantial and growing gap of earthquake insurance protection exists" in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
James Bollwerk adjusts settings on a seismometer Dec. 14, 2011, at New Madrid, Missouri, Historical Museum. Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry reported Monday, Nov. 7, "a substantial and growing gap of earthquake insurance protection exists" in the New Madrid Seismic Zone.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry (MDCI) released a statement Monday, Nov. 7, expressing renewed concern about the lack of earthquake coverage in a 150-mile-long area known as New Madrid Seismic Zone.

MDCI data from 2021 show earthquake coverage in NMSZ has decreased 49% from 2000, while earthquake coverage costs there have increased 816%.

Regionwide, MDCI estimates just 7% to 16% of homeowners in the targeted area report having earthquake insurance.

NMSZ is one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, averaging more than 200 small earthquakes per year.

In 1811 and 1812, the zone produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history, estimated at magnitudes 7.0 to 7.5.

Several studies have projected what losses would total if a similar magnitude earthquake event were to occur in NMSZ today, with estimates ranging from $110 billion to $290 billion in total insured losses.

Since 1974, a total of more than 4,000 earthquakes have been recorded in the NMSZ.

Scientific experts estimate there is a 25% to 40% chance of another large magnitude earthquake occurring in the next 50 years, according to the MDCI release.

New Madrid Seismic Zone stretches southward from Cairo, Illinois, and encompasses the Show Me State cities of Hayti, Caruthersville and New Madrid, among others.

Seven states are included in the Zone.

In addition to Missouri, portions of Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi are also said to be under earthquake threat.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

