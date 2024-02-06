State agency warns again quake coverage lacking in Southeast Missouri

Missouri Department of Commerce and Industry (MDCI) released a statement Monday, Nov. 7, expressing renewed concern about the lack of earthquake coverage in a 150-mile-long area known as New Madrid Seismic Zone.

MDCI data from 2021 show earthquake coverage in NMSZ has decreased 49% from 2000, while earthquake coverage costs there have increased 816%.

Regionwide, MDCI estimates just 7% to 16% of homeowners in the targeted area report having earthquake insurance.

NMSZ is one of the most active earthquake zones in the country, averaging more than 200 small earthquakes per year.

In 1811 and 1812, the zone produced some of the largest earthquakes in U.S. history, estimated at magnitudes 7.0 to 7.5.