Evidence being collected in the death of a Mississippi County Jail inmate shows he was Tased and pepper-sprayed while in custody, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Thursday.

Hawley discussed the ongoing investigation into the death of 28-year-old Tory Sanders of Nashville, Tennessee, during a late-afternoon news conference in Jefferson City, Missouri, that was carried live on a conference call with reporters.

Earlier in the day, Hawley and Missouri Department of Public Safety director Drew Juden visited the jail in Charleston, Missouri, to meet with investigators from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At the news conference, the attorney general offered his “deepest condolences” to Sanders’ family and vowed to carry out a “full and vigorous investigation.”

Hawley said the patrol is collecting evidence in the case, including jail surveillance tapes.

“We do not believe we are in possession yet of the full surveillance material,” he said.

Sanders died May 5 at a Sikeston, Missouri, hospital.

Hawley said the “investigation is in its early stages.”

But he detailed a timeline of events leading up to Sanders’ death.

Sanders left his home in Nashville on May 4. That afternoon, his car ran out of gas near Marston, Missouri.

He hitched a ride with a motorist to Sikeston. Sanders visited a Wal-Mart store Thursday afternoon to receive a money wire transfer from his brother.

By Thursday night, he had made his way to Charleston, where he approached police officers at a convenience store.

“It appears he was confused where he was,” Hawley said.

At 11 a.m. May 5, Sanders again approached police at a convenience store.

“He signaled to officers that he was in distress of some sort, and he asked to see a counselor,” Hawley said.

Sanders told police there was a warrant for his arrest in Nashville stemming from an altercation involving the mother of his children.

Charleston police transported Sanders to the Mississippi County Jail, where they checked on the status of the warrant.

A mental-health professional also was asked to come to the jail to conduct an assessment.

Charleston police learned Missouri law enforcement had not been asked to detain Sanders in regard to the warrant or extradite him to Tennessee.

At noon, a mental-health professional evaluated Sanders, who was placed in a holding cell.

The professional concluded Sanders did not need to be committed and recommended he be released.