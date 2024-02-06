All sections
NewsJune 28, 2019

Starving kitten rescued from shipping container named Cargo

Starving kitten rescued from shipping container named Cargo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Animal rescue workers in Kansas City have named a kitten Cargo after he survived being trapped in a shipping container with two other kittens that died. The Kansas City Pet Project said Thursday in a Facebook post a shipping company employee brought the starving and dehydrated kitten to the city animal shelter late Wednesday afternoon. The worker said the type of container in which Cargo and the other kittens were found could go one or two weeks without being opened. The post includes a video of fluids being administered to Cargo. The gray tabby spent the night with a veterinary technician, who reported he's started eating. The post said while Cargo has "a long way to go," workers are hopeful "this little survivor will pull through!"

--Associated Press

State News
