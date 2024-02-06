A sign Wednesday at the Southeast HealthPoint Fitness gym in Cape Girardeau thanks members for social distancing. Sarah Yenesel

HealthPoint has seen a steady flow of members during COVID. The fitness center has had some members cancel but also new ones join because of the pandemic.

“They are concerned about the fact that, maybe they have Type 2 diabetes and obesity, and those two things actually increase your risk of having a really bad outcome of COVID,” he said. “So their goal is to change their physical health status so that they can overcome it should they get it.”

“Proper nutrition, proper rest and proper activity help maintain a stronger and more robust immune system, which, theoretically, should help you reduce the risk of COVID,” Hembree said.

Hembree noted that during news conferences about the pandemic touting wearing masks and social distancing, there has not been discussion of staying healthy and getting healthier as an effort to combat the virus.

“Obesity, diabetes and hypertension are the things that are going to lead to heart disease and all these other things,” he said. “It’s also true that the pandemic is causing more mortality among those folks than anybody else. So, it seems like it’s a perfect time to remind people that, ‘Hey, this is how you deal with that — you eat good food, which is the foundation to the whole thing, and you increase your activity level.’”

Eating better to feel better

Tori Mincemeyer, a registered dietitian, says making small changes will help people reach their health and fitness goals. Submitted

When it comes to eating better, registered dietitian Mincemeyer noted “Usually, people struggle with an all-or-nothing mentality” when setting and trying to meet nutrition or fitness goals. “People think, ‘I’ll be better once the holidays are over,’ and then they binge on everything over the holidays, and then try to change everything at once. Then, whenever they’re not successful with that and they’re not perfect, they start to slip out of it really quickly.”

University of Scranton research suggests only 8% of people achieve New Year’s goals. But as we near the end of 2020, many are looking to 2021 for new beginnings. Eating healthier ranks as one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. Mincemeyer offers guidance to put a plan in place.

“I think it’s always good to keep a food journal; an actual pen and paper to document what you’re eating daily and how it makes you feel in order to learn how your specific body reacts to different types of foods,” she said. “You might notice, ‘Oh, I had a salad for lunch with my sandwich and I felt more energized this afternoon.’ Writing it down helps to identify those trends.”

As owner and dietitian at Balanced Meal Prep, Mincemeyer believes prepping food ahead of time is helpful because “the last thing you want to do when you use up all your energy doing other things is make dinner.”

Even with COVID, people are busy, so having healthy meals ready to grab and heat up can be beneficial in helping achieve nutrition goals. Mincemeyer said she built the business around the notion that whether want one meal a week or 20 prepared for them, Balanced Meal Prep will accommodate that. No commitment or subscription required.

As for changing habits, as a coach for health and nutrition, Mincemeyer is running a consistency challenge in January to help people pick “one very small, meaningful behavior to commit to every single day.” On her Facebook group, people will choose the behavior they want to focus on. It could be a fitness goal or nutrition goal.

“I’ve been doing it in December — mine is trying to run 1 mile a day,” she said. “I used to be a really big runner. But I got out of it for a little while and so I was struggling with it. I would try to go for a 4-mile run and then, not again for two weeks. So I’m trying, and I haven’t gotten it every day, but I figure if I get 80% of my days with 1 mile, that’s a lot better than one or two runs a month.”

Mincemeyer instructs her clients to “really enjoy foods, because what happens is, we’re so either worried about what we’re doing, or we get so overwhelmed because we know we’re going to try to change all of it whenever the New Year hits, or we don’t really take time to just enjoy the moment, then we end up overeating.”

Many people may have put goals for 2020 on hold, but Mincemeyer and Hembree want people to focus on the future and becoming healthier.

Mincemeyer added, “People get caught up in either the past or the future. They think about what they were before COVID and how to get back to that.” She said she tells them, “‘OK, let’s just slow it down and focus on what you’re doing today, because if you dwell on what you were, you’re never going to feel confident.’”