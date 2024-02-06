About two dozen flood-damaged mobile homes and several A-frame houses in East Cape Girardeau have been condemned, forcing their former occupants to find new places to live.

"It's a total loss," said Brandi Walters who owned one of the mobile homes and had lived there with her 15-year-old daughter for four years. They, along with other residents of the mobile home park on the east side of town were forced to evacuate in May as Mississippi River seep water flooded that part of the village.

At their monthly meeting earlier this week, East Cape Girardeau board members voted to condemn the mobile homes and the adjacent A-frame structures as well as the Sugar Shack restaurant (formerly known as the Tiki Hut) and the East Cape Campground.

"We lost everything, our clothes, our furniture," said Walters, a cook at Fountainbleau Lodge in Cape Girardeau. She had no property insurance to cover the loss.

When they evacuated, Walters and others in the mobile home park could only take a few belonging with them. "We had a half a day notice and they wouldn't let us get nothing except a couple of bags of personal belongings," she said.

Now, three months later, nothing in Walters' mobile home is salvageable. "Everything has black mold all over it," she said.

Walters and her daughter have been staying with a friend in Cape Girardeau for about three months. "My friend has been really good to us," Walters said. "She's opened her home to us and welcomed us right in, but it's not our home."

Residents learned of the plan to condemn the flood-damaged property shortly before the board meeting. Walters believes the village board and mayor Joe Aden should have done more to protect the mobile home park as the floodwaters encroached on the town.