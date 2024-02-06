Stars & Stripes bill passes, Cape County finally included

After a couple of false starts due to an oversight involving Cape Girardeau County, state House Bill 130 passed 157-0 on Wednesday, March 22, in Jefferson City.

Among the lawmakers voting unanimously on the legislation to designate 26 Southeast Missouri counties as Stars and Stripes Historic Region was freshman GOP Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau's District 147.

"I'm happy to see Cape Girardeau and our region recognized for our steadfast support of veterans and the Stars and Stripes," said Voss. who took office Jan. 4.

HB 130, an otherwise non-controversial measure, was originally introduced in 2022 by Jefferson City Republican Rep. Dave Griffith.

Griffith left Cape Girardeau County out of the measure, and he told the Southeast Missourian at the time he would "fix" the bill. Reintroduced in January, Cape County was again left out of Griffith's legislation.

The third-term lawmaker was contrite when the Southeast Missourian asked for comment after the most recent exclusion.