NewsMarch 26, 2024
Stars and Stripes Region magazine expected to begin distribution in April
The first issue of Stars and Stripes Historic Region magazine is expected to print and distribute in April. According to a news release from facilitator Jim Martin, the Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is hoping to receive the copies during the first week of April. ...
Southeast Missourian

The first issue of Stars and Stripes Historic Region magazine is expected to print and distribute in April.

According to a news release from facilitator Jim Martin, the Stars and Stripes Historic Region Foundation is hoping to receive the copies during the first week of April.

The Foundation is having approximately 15,000 issues printed to distribute to libraries, county courthouses, supermarkets, VFWs, American Legions, AmVets, Eagles Clubs, Elks Clubs and as local newspaper inserts across 40 counties in Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Stars and Stripes plans to distribute roughly 1,000 issues in Cape Girardeau County, 700 in Scott County and Perry counties and 250 in Bollinger County.

For more information on the Foundation or magazine, contact Martin at martin.jim429@gmail.com. For more information on the Stars and Stripes Historic Region, visit starsstripesregional.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

