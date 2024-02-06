Stars and Stripes Museum to host Nov. 6 event in Cape

The museum displays the first issue of Stars and Stripes that was printed by Union troops in November 1861, and other issues through the 20th century into the modern era. According to its website, "The mission of the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library is the documentation, preservation and communication of the iconic story of the Stars and Stripes newspaper and the commitment and service of the Stripers, our military, and everyday citizens."

Table sponsors of the dinner event are available for purchase, which includes a Stars & Stripes Commitment and Service pin, a commemorative certificate, membership to the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library, a choice of a veteran or service member being honored on our Facebook page and an ad in the Southeast Missourian listing all the table sponsors.

To reserve a table, call the Museum at (573) 568-2055 or visit donorbox.org/spirit-of-democracy-2021-1.