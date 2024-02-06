All sections
NewsOctober 30, 2021
Stars and Stripes Museum to host Nov. 6 event in Cape
The Stars and Stripes Museum based in Bloomfield, MIssouri, will be celebrating the newspaper's 160th anniversary this year through the second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent Auction in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Centre on Nov. 6...
Southeast Missourian
From left, Hollynn St. Clair, Madison Jackson and April Bassett as The Andrews Sisters pose for a photo during the inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration in 2019 at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
The Stars and Stripes Museum based in Bloomfield, MIssouri, will be celebrating the newspaper's 160th anniversary this year through the second annual Spirit of Democracy Celebration and Dinner and Silent Auction in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Centre on Nov. 6.

The dinner will feature Stars and Stripes editor Terry Leonard, publisher Max Lederer, Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan, Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom and others. The Jerry Ford Orchestra will be playing patriotic music.

The museum displays the first issue of Stars and Stripes that was printed by Union troops in November 1861, and other issues through the 20th century into the modern era. According to its website, "The mission of the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library is the documentation, preservation and communication of the iconic story of the Stars and Stripes newspaper and the commitment and service of the Stripers, our military, and everyday citizens."

Table sponsors of the dinner event are available for purchase, which includes a Stars & Stripes Commitment and Service pin, a commemorative certificate, membership to the National Stars and Stripes Museum and Library, a choice of a veteran or service member being honored on our Facebook page and an ad in the Southeast Missourian listing all the table sponsors.

To reserve a table, call the Museum at (573) 568-2055 or visit donorbox.org/spirit-of-democracy-2021-1.

