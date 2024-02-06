The inaugural Spirit of Democracy celebration in Cape Girardeau this fall will shine the spotlight on and raise money for a Bloomfield, Missouri, museum devoted to the nation's Stars and Stripes military newspaper.

Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the $100-a-plate event, which will be held on Nov. 16 at the Arena Building, starting at 6 p.m. Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also is slated to attend.

Officials with the National Stars and Stripe Museum and Library hope to draw 500 people to the Spirit of Democracy event. Plans call for making it an annual event.

"We want and need a big turnout for the event," said Jim Martin, president of the museum's board of directors.

Tickets can be purchased through the museum's website, he added.

One of three original copies of the Stars and Stripes military newspaper sits on display Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the National Stars and Stripe Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri. The inaugural issue was printed Saturday, Nov. 9, 1861, in Bloomfield. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Peter Kinder, former Missouri lieutenant governor, will chair the event. "This is a wonderful, worthwhile effort," Kinder said. "I think we need to help it (the museum)."

Martin said the museum operates on a limited budget. It does not receive state or federal money.

It also doesn't charge an admission fee.

Museum founder Jim Mayo of Bloomfield has insisted on free admission to the museum, Martin said.

"Our funding stream in the past has been hold your hand out and see if anybody will hand us a dollar or two," said Martin, adding that the museum has benefited from "so many terrific volunteers."

A military helicopter sits on the lawn Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, outside of the National Stars and Stripe Museum and Library in Bloomfield, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

The museum hasn't been able to "fully fund" the position of administrator/curator, he said.

Martin said the curator is "tremendously dedicated" despite the financial constraints. "We have been able to pay her at times, but not constantly," he said.