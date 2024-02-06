Standing proud for law enforcement

In an event sponsered by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), folks pay tribute to the memory of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, May 11, at the Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Rd., in Cape Girardeau.
