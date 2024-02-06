“You are never too old to do anything,” Stan Stark said.

Stark is an 81-year-old retired U.S. Navy Seabee paddling a sea kayak solo approximately 2,400 miles down the full length of the Mississippi River, stretching from Lake Itasca, Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico.

If successful, Stark, also known as “Stan the Kayaking Man,” will set the world record for being the oldest person to complete this feat.

Stark and the two kayakers who have joined him along the way, Brian Hoover and Chris Brennan, stopped Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

Stark said he wanted to stop in Cape Girardeau because he had visited the city previously and “knew it was a beautiful place with wonderful people.”

A group of people gather to welcome Stan Stark on Wednesdasy for his two day visit to Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Stark and his crew arrived Wednesday afternoon for a short pit-stop. They were planning on replenishing their supplies, maybe staying the night on the sandbar, Stark said, but they got much more than that.

As Stark and his crew paddled up to the riverside, they were welcomed by a large group, including city officials, veterans, members of the community and Southeast Missouri State University students.

The group cheered and applauded the kayakers, some waved large American flags, some brought food for the kayakers and others rushed to the water to greet and help them onto land.

Stark — who has been kayaking for more than 20 years, including competitive racing, according to his website — said he was “overwhelmed and in awe” by the amount of people who came.

Brennen said they knew there were going to be some people waiting for them when they arrived in Cape Girardeau, but weren’t expecting so many.

Stan Stark takes his first steps out of his kayak Wednesday in Cape Girardeau for his two day visit. Sarah Yenesel

“It’s always different when you come into a new town, and I knew there were going to be some people here, but I wasn’t expecting anything like this,” Brennen said. “It really was a great welcome.”