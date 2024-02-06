Staff shortage forces Cape Splash to close early

Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will shutter operations early this year, citing staff shortages.

The waterpark located at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau has a traditional season running from May through Labor Day, open only on weekends the last few weeks. It will forgo the last two weekends of operation because of a lack of lifeguards, said Robert Shanahan, aquatics supervisor for the city. As an alternative, Central Municipal Pool will be open for recreation swimming from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the next two weekends. The pool will also be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Labor Day, Sept. 5. Those with a season pass for Cape Splash will be able to use it to get into Central Pool.

Shanahan said the waterpark needs 25 lifeguards to be operational and with school beginning, its lifeguard ranks were significantly depleted.

The majority of the lifeguards for Cape Splash are high school or college students who work on summer break. The start of the school year meant many had little to no availability to work the last two weekends.

Shanahan said it's something the waterpark deals with every summer, but that in the past year or two, more of the high school graduates are attending colleges that take them out of town or out of state. The exodus of many lifeguards, coupled with the nationwide lifeguard shortage the American Lifeguard Association said affected one-third of public pools, forced those responsible for running Cape Splash to make the tough decision.