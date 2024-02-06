Stacy Kinder files for Ward 6 council seat

Former Cape Girardeau School Board member Stacy Kinder filed Tuesday as a candidate for the Ward 6 council seat, assuring at least one candidate running for each of the council seats in the April election.

Tuesday was the final day of filing for the positions of mayor and Ward 1, 2 and 6 council seats.

Kinder said she decided to file for the Ward 6 seat because "public service is something I admire."

She described herself as a strong supporter of public safety.

Kinder said she is "very encouraged" by the efforts of city government and residents in addressing south-side neighborhood needs.

"It seems like the city is trying to work with the community," she said.

Kinder said good communication is important between city government and the public.