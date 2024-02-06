Stacy Kinder files for Ward 6 council seat

Former Cape Girardeau School Board member Stacy Kinder filed Tuesday as a candidate for the Ward 6 council seat, assuring at least one candidate running for each of the council seats in the April election.
Tuesday was the final day of filing for the positions of mayor and Ward 1, 2 and 6 council seats.
Kinder said she decided to file for the Ward 6 seat because "public service is something I admire."
She described herself as a strong supporter of public safety.
Kinder said she is "very encouraged" by the efforts of city government and residents in addressing south-side neighborhood needs.
"It seems like the city is trying to work with the community," she said.
Kinder said good communication is important between city government and the public.
"I don't think you can have good relations between the city and the community without good communication," she said.
A former teacher and former president of the Cape Girardeau public schools foundation, Kinder served on the school board for six years.
Kinder, who describes herself as a "stay-at-home mom," said she is looking forward to serving on the council.
Kinder is the sole candidate running for the Ward 6 seat.
Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox is unopposed for mayor. Dan Presson is the lone candidate for the Ward 1 seat.
The only contest is in Ward 2 where Councilwoman Shelly Moore is opposed by Scott Johnson.
