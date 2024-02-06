Stabbing suspect in Cape apprehended Tuesday

Cape Girardeau police officers late Tuesday apprehended a man accused of a stabbing earlier that afternoon.
Chad T. Bard of Cape Girardeau has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.
Police were sent to an emergency call at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Johnson Street, according to a police department news release. Officers discovered the victim had been taken to a hospital for emergency treatment of a stab wound in the chest.
A news release late Tuesday said Bard was taken into custody without incident after being at large for several hours.
