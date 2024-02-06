All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2017

Stabbing suspect in Cape apprehended Tuesday

Cape Girardeau police officers late Tuesday apprehended a man accused of a stabbing earlier that afternoon. Chad T. Bard of Cape Girardeau has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Southeast Missourian
Chad T. Bard
Chad T. Bard

Cape Girardeau police officers late Tuesday apprehended a man accused of a stabbing earlier that afternoon.

Chad T. Bard of Cape Girardeau has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both felonies. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.

Police were sent to an emergency call at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Johnson Street, according to a police department news release. Officers discovered the victim had been taken to a hospital for emergency treatment of a stab wound in the chest.

A news release late Tuesday said Bard was taken into custody without incident after being at large for several hours.

Pertinent address:

400 block of Johnson Street, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

