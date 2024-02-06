All sections
NewsJanuary 7, 2021
Stabbing suspect arrested Tuesday in Jackson
A Benton, Missouri man was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a stabbing Tuesday in Jackson. David M. Bollinger, 33, was arrested by Jackson police on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times in the 200 block of Martha Drive...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
David Bollinger
David Bollinger

A Benton, Missouri man was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a stabbing Tuesday in Jackson.

David M. Bollinger, 33, was arrested by Jackson police on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times in the 200 block of Martha Drive.

According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the scene and discovered a man with several stab wounds to his upper torso and head. The suspect had fled the scene, and his white 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was located on the west side of town, abandoned near a wooded area. A perimeter was established and a Jackson Police Department K-9 located the suspect who was taken into custody.

The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition as of Tuesday evening, according to Broch.

Bollinger faces 10 years to life in prison for the Class A felony of first-degree assault, three to 15 years for the Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance and up to seven years for the unclassified felony of armed criminal action.

Bollinger remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond. His initial arraignment is scheduled for today before Judge Frank Miller.

