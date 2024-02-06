Stabbing suspect arrested Tuesday in Jackson

A Benton, Missouri man was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a stabbing Tuesday in Jackson.

David M. Bollinger, 33, was arrested by Jackson police on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times in the 200 block of Martha Drive.

According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, officers responded to the scene and discovered a man with several stab wounds to his upper torso and head. The suspect had fled the scene, and his white 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was located on the west side of town, abandoned near a wooded area. A perimeter was established and a Jackson Police Department K-9 located the suspect who was taken into custody.