NewsApril 13, 2017

Stabbing, robbery victim recognizes suspect on social media, police say; charges filed

Police have identified a man they believe robbed a Cape Girardeau man at gunpoint, stabbed him, and caused him to fall down a flight of stairs last week, but he remains at large. The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dominic T. Bradley, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree assault Tuesday. All three charges are felonies...

Tyler Graef
Dominic T. Bradley
Dominic T. Bradley

Police have identified a man they believe robbed a Cape Girardeau man at gunpoint, stabbed him, and caused him to fall down a flight of stairs last week, but he remains at large.

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dominic T. Bradley, 22, of Sikeston, Missouri, with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and first-degree assault Tuesday. All three charges are felonies.

The victim told police he had been at home in his apartment in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue when Bradley entered uninvited, produced a revolver-style handgun and began demanding money, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case by detective Jerry Franks.

When the victim gave Bradley some money, Bradley forced him to put electronics in bags so he could steal them, Franks wrote.

Bradley stole $2,630 in video-game systems, controllers and other equipment, plus about $38 in assorted change, according to the statement.

When Bradley was leaving the apartment, the victim told police he took a kitchen knife from his shorts and tried to stab Bradley in order to escape and a struggle ensued, Franks wrote.

Bradley gained control of the knife, stabbing the victim twice in the left shoulder area before both men fell down a flight of stairs in the process, according to the statement.

Bradley fled the scene, but told the victim he would be returning to the residence, Franks wrote.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken left hand, knife wounds to his left scapula and shoulder and various contusions, Franks wrote.

The victim located his assailant through social media, identifying Bradley’s appearance by photos and his voice in a video, Franks wrote.

Bradley was not in custody Wednesday afternoon, Cape Girardeau public-information officer Sgt. Adam Glueck said.

When the warrant for Bradley’s arrest was issued, he also had an active warrant for his arrest from Springfield, Missouri.

Bradley’s bond has been set at $75,000 with the special condition he not contact the victim or come within 500 feet of his home or work.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Pertinent address:

600 block of South Spring Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News
