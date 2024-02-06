Stabbing reported Thursday in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police responded to Saint Francis Medical Center shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in response to an alleged stabbing.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers contacted Juan Carlos Garcia, 31, who was treated at the hospital for a knife-inflicted injury.
The incident occurred at Garcia's home on South West End Boulevard.
Droege said a suspect has been identified but was not in custody as of Sunday morning.
