All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 6, 2020

Stabbing at apartment complex in 900 block of Hackberry

An adult male victim was taken to the hospital early Sunday night with a non-life threatening wound to his left arm after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street. Officers responded to 909 Hackberry St. at 5:25 p.m. after a caller saw the man bleeding profusely from the arm and reported a shooting, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message...

Southeast Missourian

An adult male victim was taken to the hospital early Sunday night with a non-life threatening wound to his left arm after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street.

Officers responded to 909 Hackberry St. at 5:25 p.m. after a caller saw the man bleeding profusely from the arm and reported a shooting, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hann stated the wound was actually the result of a stabbing with a knife, and the victim was transported to Southeast Hospital by friends in a personal vehicle.

A female suspect was located by officers at another apartment on Hackberry Street and placed under arrest, Hann stated. She is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau police station with charges pending.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 16
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...
NewsOct. 16
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
NewsOct. 16
Eric Ammons succeeds Ryan Geib as Mercy Southeast president
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
NewsOct. 16
Internet famous Roni's Mac Bar restaurant opening soon on Broadway in Cape
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy