Stabbing at apartment complex in 900 block of Hackberry

An adult male victim was taken to the hospital early Sunday night with a non-life threatening wound to his left arm after a stabbing at an apartment complex on Hackberry Street.
Officers responded to 909 Hackberry St. at 5:25 p.m. after a caller saw the man bleeding profusely from the arm and reported a shooting, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated via text message.
Hann stated the wound was actually the result of a stabbing with a knife, and the victim was transported to Southeast Hospital by friends in a personal vehicle.
A female suspect was located by officers at another apartment on Hackberry Street and placed under arrest, Hann stated. She is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau police station with charges pending.
