St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville faces ransomware attack

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, was recently a victim of a ransomware attack, sources confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Monday.
A representative of the Perryville Police Department said an investigation into the ransomware attack was turned over to the FBI.
According to the FBI’s website, ransomware is a type of malicious software or malware that prevents computer users from accessing files, systems or networks. A ransom is typically demanded in return for restored access.
It is unclear at how much St. Vincent de Paul Parish’s ransom was set.
St. Vincent de Paul’s diocese, Archdiocese of St. Louis, did not immediately respond to the Southeast Missourian’s request for comment.
