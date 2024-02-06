A ransomware attack against St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, has caused minimal damage, according to a representative of the parish's diocese.

Maria Lemakis, multimedia manager of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said the parish discovered the attack on its internal network server Aug. 2.

"At this time, the parish does not believe that any sensitive personal or financial information was compromised; any data impacted is expected to be minimal," Lemakis said Tuesday.

The ransomware attack was immediately reported to law enforcement officials and is under investigation, according to Lemakis.