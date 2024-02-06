St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee celebrates 100 years of worship

CHAFFEE, Mo. — St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee has been standing in service of the community for a century as of Sunday.

The church, at 201 Gray Ave., held a 100th anniversary celebration following the weekly service Sunday.

Members enjoyed brunch while reflecting on the church's history with old photos and items, as well as sharing their own experiences in the church over the years.

"Today, we remember those dear saints of God who have gone before us into heaven, especially in the past year, even as we remember the great blessings that God has poured out upon us here in this place," the Rev. Wayne Schwiesow said. "As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Paul, we must remember how, truly, God has blessed us."