St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee celebrates 100 years of worship

CHAFFEE, Mo. — St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chaffee has been standing in service of the community for a century as of Sunday.
The church, at 201 Gray Ave., held a 100th anniversary celebration following the weekly service Sunday.
Members enjoyed brunch while reflecting on the church's history with old photos and items, as well as sharing their own experiences in the church over the years.
"Today, we remember those dear saints of God who have gone before us into heaven, especially in the past year, even as we remember the great blessings that God has poured out upon us here in this place," the Rev. Wayne Schwiesow said. "As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Paul, we must remember how, truly, God has blessed us."
The history of St. Paul Lutheran Church began in 1917 when a group of Lutherans had the desire to have a church in Chaffee, according to the Sunday program. With no permanent place of worship, however, the small group began meeting in various places throughout the town to conduct services, beginning with the Pullman Theater on Yoakum Avenue.
That is until the group acquired two lots on Gray Street in 1921 from John and Barbara Gold that have become the church's longtime homebase. The congregation was incorporated and the church was dedicated sometime after Nov. 17, 1921.
During the 100 years of St. Paul's existence in Chaffee, Schwiesow said there have been 203 baptisms, 236 confirmations, 66 weddings and 114 funerals, in addition to many other services and Bible studies held.
For more information about St. Paul Lutheran Church, visit the church's Facebook page.
