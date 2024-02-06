St. Mary's Cathedral to hold Mass in remembrance of Benedict XVI

St. Mary's parochial vicar, Daniel Belken, said Benedict, and the way he practiced his faith, particularly how he approached Mass, affected his own.

"Whenever he approached it, you could tell just how much care and reverence he had," Belken said. "Especially, if you're watching livestreams of the different Masses that came from St. Peter's, you could really tell that his heart and his soul was in everything and that he really believed what he celebrated."

Belken said Benedict inspired "young men and even young women to discern God's call" to a religious life or priesthood.

Father Randolph Tochtrop of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson praised Benedict's work as a theologian and teacher. Tochtrop said Benedict was also very good with the youth around the world.

"He would go to different countries and have youth Masses for them, and it seemed like the youth related to him very well. So he's kind of like a father figure," Tochtrop said.

Belken said Benedict offered answers to a person questioning their faith, trying to make sure they were secure in their beliefs.

"He was one that wanted to provide, like not only those answers, but he really wanted to provide really solid and really secure faith to those that might have questions in their heart, or might have doubts. He really wanted to provide them with that ability to believe," Belken said.