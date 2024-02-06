St. Mary's Cathedral to hold Mass in remembrance of Benedict XVI

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is inviting people to a memorial Mass in remembrance of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Cathedral in Cape Girardeau.
Bishop Edward M. Rice invited the community to remember the life of Benedict at the memorial Mass. Rice stated in a letter from his office that Benedict's words, "Praise and give thanks: only in this way is our prayer complete", inspired many people.
"May he now know the fullness of that prayer as he sees God face-to-face," Rice said.
Benedict — who died at the age of 95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 — was known for being a strong theologian and his many writings on the Catholic faith. Born Joseph Ratzinger, he became pope April 19, 2005, and resigned Feb. 28, 2013, the first pope to do so in 600 years.
St. Mary's parochial vicar, Daniel Belken, said Benedict, and the way he practiced his faith, particularly how he approached Mass, affected his own.
"Whenever he approached it, you could tell just how much care and reverence he had," Belken said. "Especially, if you're watching livestreams of the different Masses that came from St. Peter's, you could really tell that his heart and his soul was in everything and that he really believed what he celebrated."
Belken said Benedict inspired "young men and even young women to discern God's call" to a religious life or priesthood.
Father Randolph Tochtrop of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jackson praised Benedict's work as a theologian and teacher. Tochtrop said Benedict was also very good with the youth around the world.
"He would go to different countries and have youth Masses for them, and it seemed like the youth related to him very well. So he's kind of like a father figure," Tochtrop said.
Belken said Benedict offered answers to a person questioning their faith, trying to make sure they were secure in their beliefs.
"He was one that wanted to provide, like not only those answers, but he really wanted to provide really solid and really secure faith to those that might have questions in their heart, or might have doubts. He really wanted to provide them with that ability to believe," Belken said.
