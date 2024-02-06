All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 17, 2022

St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determined

A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the building and inside the immediate area of the basement door...

Beau Nations
A small fire outside St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, generated a large emergency services response about 11 p.m. Monday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small blaze on a concrete porch, which did not damage the structure.
A small fire outside St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, generated a large emergency services response about 11 p.m. Monday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small blaze on a concrete porch, which did not damage the structure.Rick Fahr

A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the building and inside the immediate area of the basement door.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Moderate smoke and fire damage, estimated at $20,000, was caused to the basement entryway, surrounding bricks of the entryway and the porch above the basement door.

According to Battalion Chief Norman Baker, after investigation, the fire was determined to have been started in an attempt to stay warm by a homeless person and accidentally spread to the structure. The individual who caused the incident was not present when firefighters arrived, and no arrests were made.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy