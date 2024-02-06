St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determined

A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the building and inside the immediate area of the basement door.
Moderate smoke and fire damage, estimated at $20,000, was caused to the basement entryway, surrounding bricks of the entryway and the porch above the basement door.
According to Battalion Chief Norman Baker, after investigation, the fire was determined to have been started in an attempt to stay warm by a homeless person and accidentally spread to the structure. The individual who caused the incident was not present when firefighters arrived, and no arrests were made.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.