St. Louis Zoo's Raja the elephant moving to Columbus

ST. LOUIS -- Raja the elephant has been one of the biggest attractions -- literally and figuratively -- at the St. Louis Zoo for decades. Now, he's moving away.

The zoo announced Thursday that the male Asian elephant born at the zoo nearly 31 years ago will be relocated to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio, probably in about a year. The hope is that he'll bond with four females in Columbus, breed and mentor a young male there.

Raja was the first elephant ever born at the St. Louis Zoo, and the 10,000-pound animals' birthday Dec. 27 is a big deal each year, complete with treats, songs and lots of visitors signing an oversized birthday card.

"This news is bittersweet for all of us," Michael Macek, director of the St. Louis Zoo, said in a statement. "We know Raja is dear to his fans and to the Zoo family and he'll be missed here, but we know this is for the best for Raja and the survival of this species."

Asian elephants are endangered, with fewer than 50,000 in the wild, according to The World Wildlife Fund. Habitat loss and poaching are blamed for their plight. They are the largest land mammals on the Asian continent.