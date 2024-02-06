St. Louis Zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

ST. LOUIS -- Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

Mark Wanner, manager of herpetology at the zoo, said it is unusual but not rare for ball pythons to reproduce asexually. The snakes also sometimes store sperm for delayed fertilization.

The birth also is unusual because ball pythons usually stop laying eggs long before they reach their 60s, Wanner said.

"She'd definitely be the oldest snake we know of in history," to lay eggs, Wanner said, noting she is the oldest snake ever documented in a zoo.