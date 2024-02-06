St. Louis Zoo expansion will offer close-up look at primates

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Zoo is planning an $11.5 million expansion of its area for primates, adding 35,000 square feet of outdoor space including trails and tunnels for observers to get a close-up view.

Monkeys, chimps and their cousins have long been among the most popular of the 17,000 animals at the zoo, even if the Primate House where they live is aging. Curator of primates Heidi Hellmuth said the new Primate Canopy Trails, expected to open in 2021, achieves two purposes: It allows the animals to spend much of their time outside instead of inside the Primate House, and it gives visitors an almost face-to-face opportunity to see the animals.

"We have animals that have never been out in the sun, never felt the wind in their face, never had the sights and sounds and smells and even textures of being outside," Hellmuth said.

Primate Canopy Trails actually will be made up of eight outdoor homes for different species, though some that get along well enough will be able to mingle. Visitors will be able to get remarkably close.

Those entering the primate area will walk through a ground-level glass tunnel.