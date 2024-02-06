St. Louis woman after eviction: 'I have no idea' what to do

ST. LOUIS — The knock on the door Kristen Bigogno has long dreaded finally arrived Friday — two St. Louis deputies came to evict her, joined by a couple of other men there to change the locks on the apartment.

The eviction was months in the making, yet it felt sudden to Bigogno. The judgment against her was last winter, but thanks to a national moratorium, she got a reprieve that ended with a Supreme Court ruling last month.

She received her final notice Tuesday. When two deputies pulled up around noon Friday, she knew it was over.

Now, Bigogno, 39, doesn't know where she and her sons, ages 16 and 17, will live.

"I have no idea," she said. "Pray to God something happens. I don't know what else to say or do."

She's especially worried about her two cats and a dog, which will probably end up in a shelter.

"Do you want my pets?" she asked a reporter.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban of evictions, essentially ending a months-long moratorium imposed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The freeze was meant to provide relief for tenants unable to keep up with their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by people put out on the streets and into shelters.

Bigogno started noticing neighbors leaving last year. She said the company that owns the three-story, six-unit building and two neighboring complexes in south St. Louis began evicting tenants with plans to rehab the buildings and rent them at higher prices.

She was notified in February she would be evicted. With the help of an advocacy group lawyer, she was able to convince a judge her case was covered by the CDC moratorium, and she was allowed to stay.

But no longer.