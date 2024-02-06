St. Louis voters to decide whether to fund soccer stadium

ST. LOUIS -- The fate of a proposed $200 million soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis, and the effort to attract a Major League Soccer team, apparently will come down to city voters.

After weeks of debate, aldermen Friday voted to place on the April 4 ballot a measure asking voters to approve $60 million in funding for the stadium that would be built near Union Station. Mayor Francis Slay signed the bill soon after it was passed. A circuit judge still must approve putting the measure on the ballot because the city missed a ballot deadline.

The investor group SC STL last year announced plans for the stadium. The group earlier last week put in a bid for an MLS expansion team. This fall, the league is expected to award two expansion teams for the 2020 season.

"Today marks another important milestone for the effort to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis," SC STL vice chairman Jim Kavanaugh said in a statement.

The stadium proposal has seemed all but dead at least twice. In December, then Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, a Republican, said he would not support state taxpayer funding, calling it "welfare for millionaires." The stadium plan had previously sought $40 million in state tax credits.

But after Greitens took office in January, SC STL announced a new financing plan, reached after negotiations with Greitens and his staff, that called for the state to contribute the majority of the land to be used for the 24-acre stadium site, a donation potentially worth tens of millions of dollars.