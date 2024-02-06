St. Louis voters approve police pay raise

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis voters Tuesday approved a half-cent sales tax increase to fund pay raises for police, even amid lingering anger at police over their handling of recent protests.

Proposition P passed with about 60 percent of the vote. The measure also will raise salaries for firefighters.

The Sept. 15 acquittal of white former police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a black suspect led to protests, and while the size of the demonstrations has dwindled, disruptions continue. More than 300 people have been arrested, with several alleging officers used unnecessary tear gas, pepper spray and force.

Supporters of Proposition P, including Mayor Lyda Krewson, said it was necessary to pay competitive wages to the approximate 1,200 police officers along with firefighters.

"By passing Prop P we took a step toward making a safer St. Louis a reality," Krewson said in a statement.

Opponents of the ballot measure questioned if police deserve a raise given the recent allegations of misconduct.

In an editorial opposing the ballot measure posted Thursday, the African-American newspaper the St. Louis American cited the mass arrest of about 120 people following a heated downtown protest on Sept. 17.

The editorial said officers "infamously trampled over constitutional rights on a night officers marched through the streets with paramilitary equipment," and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole declared that police "owned the night."