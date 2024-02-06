All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 5, 2020

St. Louis voters approve nonpartisan elections

ST. LOUIS -- Starting with the primary election in March, St. Louis voters will pick their mayor and other elected officials on a nonpartisan basis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported city voters on Tuesday approved a measure requiring nonpartisan elections for mayor, comptroller, aldermanic president and alderman. The measure passed with nearly 70% approval...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Starting with the primary election in March, St. Louis voters will pick their mayor and other elected officials on a nonpartisan basis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported city voters on Tuesday approved a measure requiring nonpartisan elections for mayor, comptroller, aldermanic president and alderman. The measure passed with nearly 70% approval.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under the new system, the top two vote-getters in the March primary will face each other in the general election in April. The measure also allows residents to vote for as many primary candidates as they want.

Supporters said the new system ensures the ultimate winners have a broad base of support.

St. Louis is overwhelmingly Democratic, so up until now, the winner of the March primary has almost always won the general election a month later.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy