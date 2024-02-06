St. Louis TV reporter John Auble dies

Auble began his career in St. Louis at the Globe-Democrat newspaper before turning to TV. He worked for KMOX-TV (now KMOV) and KSD-TV (now KSDK) before joining KTVI-TV in 1988.

His career highlights included interviews with James Earl Ray, the man who assassinated the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and interviews with King's widow, Coretta King.

Auble was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in 2011.