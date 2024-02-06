All sections
NewsMay 16, 2017
St. Louis TV reporter John Auble dies
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Longtime St. Louis television reporter John Auble has died.

KTVI-TV reported Auble died Saturday of cancer. He was 77.

Auble began his career in St. Louis at the Globe-Democrat newspaper before turning to TV. He worked for KMOX-TV (now KMOV) and KSD-TV (now KSDK) before joining KTVI-TV in 1988.

His career highlights included interviews with James Earl Ray, the man who assassinated the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and interviews with King's widow, Coretta King.

Auble was inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in 2011.

