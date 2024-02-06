All sections
NewsMay 10, 2017

St. Louis to turn Chuck Berry's one-time home into museum

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis is planning to convert Chuck Berry's one-time home into a museum and to create a cultural district around it honoring the rock 'n' roll legend and other prominent African-Americans who have lived in that part of the city. The city Monday solicited bids for the project, which will be centered around the home at 3137 Whittier St. ...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Chuck Berry poses in front of his former home in St. Louis. Leaders in St. Louis are hoping to develop the home into a museum to honor the man credited by many with inventing rock 'n' roll. Berry died March 18.
Chuck Berry poses in front of his former home in St. Louis. Leaders in St. Louis are hoping to develop the home into a museum to honor the man credited by many with inventing rock 'n' roll. Berry died March 18.Dawn Majors ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, file

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis is planning to convert Chuck Berry's one-time home into a museum and to create a cultural district around it honoring the rock 'n' roll legend and other prominent African-Americans who have lived in that part of the city.

The city Monday solicited bids for the project, which will be centered around the home at 3137 Whittier St. in north St. Louis where Berry lived for eight years in the 1950s. During that time, he wrote many of his biggest hits, including "Maybelline," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode."

The museum would anchor a "Chuck Berry Cultural District," to honor Berry, who died in March at age 90, and the area's African-American heritage.

The neighborhood known as "The Greater Ville" was among the few areas of segregated St. Louis where blacks could own property in the early to mid-1950s. It was home to many famous figures in addition to Berry, including singers Josephine Baker and Tina Turner, comedian Dick Gregory and tennis star Arthur Ashe.

Berry, a lifelong resident of St. Louis, moved from the one-story red brick home in 1958, but he continued to perform regularly at a club not far from his 1950s home until shortly before his death.

The former home of music legend Chuck Berry is shown Tuesday in St. Louis. Leaders in St. Louis are hoping to develop the home into a museum and anchor a "Chuck Berry Cultural District," to honor the man credited by many with inventing rock 'n' roll. Berry died March 18.
The former home of music legend Chuck Berry is shown Tuesday in St. Louis. Leaders in St. Louis are hoping to develop the home into a museum and anchor a "Chuck Berry Cultural District," to honor the man credited by many with inventing rock 'n' roll. Berry died March 18.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

"Many of my favorite songs came about while in that house," Berry said in 2008, when the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The city has owned the home since 2010, though it is in disrepair. The St. Louis Development Corp. said on its website it wants to develop a destination museum and redevelop the neighborhood to "catalyze housing investment and foster connections to our City's cultural and music heritage."

Developers have until July 10 to submit ideas. The city said tax credits and other incentives may be available.

Pertinent address:

3137 Whittier St., St. Louis, Mo.

