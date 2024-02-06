St. Louis has joined the growing list of Democrat-led cities seeking to help women gain abortion access, even in red states that have largely banned the procedure.

Not long after Democratic Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday signed a measure providing $1 million for travel to abortion clinics in other states, Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued to stop what he called a "blatantly illegal move to spend Missourians' hard-earned tax dollars on out-of-state abortions."

The give-and-take is emblematic of city versus state battles playing out across the U.S. since June, when the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade prompted several states, including Missouri, to ban most abortion procedures. The Missouri law prohibits abortions except in a medical emergency.

Democrat-led local government leaders in otherwise conservative states have fought back.

Like St. Louis, the City of Cleveland plans to help with logistics costs. Mayor Justin Bibb announced last week he's working with the City Council on legislation to create a $100,000 "Reproductive Freedom Fund" to help pay for travel and lodging for Cleveland residents and city employees seeking a legal abortion in another state.

Then-St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones speaks during a news conference Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Louis. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Thursday filed suit to halt a new St. Louis measure, signed into law earlier that day by Mayor Tishaura Jones, that provides $1 million to help women get out-of-state abortions. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

In Ohio's capital on Friday, Columbus City Council members announced proposals including a $1 million "Education and Access Fund" to help cover costs for abortion access for city residents, including transportation, child care and lost wages, and to "bolster community education regarding safe and legal reproductive health care choices." They plan to vote on the measure today.

Days after the Supreme Court decision, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said the city would provide travel reimbursement for city employees who have to leave Ohio for abortions. The City Council in Kansas City, Missouri, approved a similar plan, also in June. Schmitt has threatened to sue Kansas City, too.