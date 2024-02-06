St. Louis to close shelter in weed-control building in June

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis will only house homeless men displaced by a downtown shelter's closure in its weed-control building for 60 days.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported an agreement to close the temporary shelter by June 5 came after lawyers from Arch City Defenders and Saint Louis University Law Clinic sued the city recently. The suit argued a city-owned building that houses gardening equipment and vehicles is "not suitable for habitability by humans."
Officials with Arch City on Friday called the agreement a victory, with its spokeswoman describing the shelter arrangement as "dystopian." But city officials struck back with a statement that said the lawsuit "was frivolous and changed nothing."
The temporary shelter was set up after another shelter closed after a long battle with the city.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.