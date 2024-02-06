St. Louis to close shelter in weed-control building in June

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis will only house homeless men displaced by a downtown shelter's closure in its weed-control building for 60 days.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported an agreement to close the temporary shelter by June 5 came after lawyers from Arch City Defenders and Saint Louis University Law Clinic sued the city recently. The suit argued a city-owned building that houses gardening equipment and vehicles is "not suitable for habitability by humans."