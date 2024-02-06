St. Louis to allow trick-or-treating, but with precautions

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced Thursday that trick-or-treating will still be allowed on Halloween this year, but city health officials are advising precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

St. Louis Health Department director Dr. Frederick Echols said social distancing and face-mask requirements will be in effect on Halloween.

He recommended socially-distanced trunk-or-treat events with pre-packaged goodie bags instead of a communal candy bowl with individual candies, which he said could spread the virus.

Echols said costume face masks count but another face covering should be used if the wearer gets hot and takes off the costume mask. He said the city is not recommending haunted houses and asked owners to send safety plans to the city to make sure they're effective.

"COVID-19 has been really stressful for us all, so this can be a break to really take a breather from the stress of the pandemic," Echols said. "But we have to do so safely."

Meanwhile, Jefferson County health officials have been overwhelmed with a rise in recent coronavirus cases in the rural and suburban area south of St. Louis, and hospital leaders warn it could get worse if residents don't follow public health recommendations.