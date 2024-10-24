All sections
NewsOctober 25, 2024

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra returns to River Campus on Oct. 30, featuring works by Coleridge-Taylor, Grieg, and Tchaikovsky.

Alyssa Lunsford
Alyssa Lunsford
The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will return to the River Campus at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The performance will take place in Bedell Performance Hall, offering an evening of masterpieces for attendees to enjoy.

The program will feature Coleridge-Taylor's “Ballade”, Grieg's “Peer Gynt Suite No. 1” and Tchaikovsky's “Symphony No. 5”. These pieces are renowned for their rich orchestration and emotional depth, promising an engaging experience.

Southeast Missouri State University students can purchase discounted tickets for $5 by presenting their student ID at one of the university's box offices.

To buy tickets for this event go to www.semo.edu/events

