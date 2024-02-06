All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2017

St. Louis Symphony musicians agree to 5-year contract

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the union representing its musicians have reached agreement on a new five-year contract. The symphony announced the new contract Monday with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 2-197 -- more than seven months before the old contract expires...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and the union representing its musicians have reached agreement on a new five-year contract.

The symphony announced the new contract Monday with the American Federation of Musicians, Local 2-197 -- more than seven months before the old contract expires.

The contract calls for pay increases averaging 2.8 percent annually.

The minimum scale will rise from $86,053 in the current fiscal year to $98,304 in fiscal 2022.

The St. Louis Symphony has won many awards.

Music director David Robertson will step down after the 2018-2019 season.

