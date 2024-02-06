St. Louis sues NFL, teams over Rams relocation to LA

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the National Football League over the Rams’ relocation to Los Angeles, alleging the league violated its own relocation guidelines and enriched itself at the expense of the community it left behind.

The move comes 15 months after the team departed. St. Louis is joined in the lawsuit by St. Louis County and the region’s sports authority. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court names the NFL, all 32 teams and their owners, and seeks unspecified but “extensive” damages and restitution.

The NFL said there is “no legitimate basis” for the lawsuit. A spokesman for the league, Brian McCarthy, said it worked diligently with local and state officials in a process he calls “honest and fair.”

The Rams moved from Los Angeles to St. Louis before the 1995 season, lured in part by a new taxpayer-built domed stadium. Stan Kroenke, a real-estate billionaire and native of Missouri, was minority owner of the team until purchasing it outright in 2010, two years after the death of longtime majority owner Georgia Frontiere.

The suit claims it wasn’t long afterward that Kroenke began plotting a move, despite public comments from him and team executive Kevin Demoff the Rams hoped to remain in St. Louis for the long term.

Championship banners are removed from the Edward Jones Dome, former home of the St. Louis Rams football team, Jan. 14, 2016, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

“In the years leading up to the Rams relocation request, Rams officials decided to move the team and confidentially determined that they would be interested in exploiting any opportunity to do so,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit notes that since St. Louis officials weren’t aware a move was essentially a done deal, they spent millions of dollars developing plans for a new riverfront stadium project aimed at retaining the Rams.

“The Rams never intended to engage in good faith negotiations with St. Louis,” the lawsuit states.