St. Louis students return to school where shooting occurred

ST. LOUIS -- A red carpet, welcome signs, cheers and high fives welcomed students back Tuesday at Central Visual Arts and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, nearly three months after a young gunman killed two people and injured seven others in a rampage inside the school.

The Oct. 24 shooting was among the deadliest school shootings in the U.S. last year. Tenth-grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died before police killed the gunman, former student Orlando Harris, in an exchange of gunfire.

Alexzandria's mother, Keisha Acres, joined teachers, faculty and administrators who stood outside the entrance Tuesday, offering encouragement to students returning for the first day of in-person classes since the shooting. Students had been learning online only.

"I'm overwhelmed but I'm here for the kids," Acres said. "So it's not about me, it's about them."

Some kids exchanged high fives and smiles. Others walked stoically through the crowd of well-wishers. A few shielded their faces from the cameras.

Principal Kacy Shahid said the school now has armed security. Therapists and other support services are available. Bullet-riddled walls have been fixed and painted.

"That incident that happened Oct. 24 does not define who we are as a school," Shahid said.

It was among 51 school shootings in the U.S. last year that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to tracking by Education Week. The deadly attacks included the killings of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Manfret McGhee is dean of arts at the St. Louis school, and a parent. His 16-year-old son was among those shot. McGhee said the boy is recovering well "physically as well as emotionally" and was among the returning students.

"I actually feel good that we're getting back to business," McGhee said. "I'm one of the ones who feel that it's important to get back to a sense of normalcy."