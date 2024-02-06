St. Louis, state settle with man's daughter over hidden evidence

ST. LOUIS -- The daughter of a black man fatally shot by a white St. Louis police officer will be paid an additional $500,000 to settle claims attorneys for city and Missouri officials hid evidence in an earlier civil case.

Attorneys for both sides filed a joint motion to approve the settlement Thursday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Officials agreed to later release a report that found "clear discovery violations" when evidence was not turned over to attorneys for Anthony Lamar Smith's daughter.

Smith, 24, was killed by then-officer Jason Stockley after a police chase in 2011. Stockley was charged with first-degree murder nearly five years later and acquitted in September 2017. The ruling set off weeks of protests in St. Louis.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Smith's daughter initially settled in 2013 for $900,000. Stockley resigned from the police department that same year.

The report cited in the new settlement was compiled by Hal Goldsmith, who was a private attorney at the time he took on the task. He has since rejoined the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis.

City Counselor Julian Bush said Goldsmith did not conclude the failure to turn over evidence was "willful."