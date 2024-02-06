St. Louis sisters reunited with brother after 57 years

ST. LOUIS -- Two St. Louis sisters were reunited with their brother after he disappeared more than 50 years ago.

Carol Brewster, Marie Jordan and James Clark got together in Detroit this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Brewster said the siblings had a difficult upbringing being raised by an aunt in St. Louis. She said Clark walked out of the house one day and never came back.

"The day he left it hurt me really bad," Brewster said. "I was 13, and I didn't understand. We had a lot of pain within our immediate family. I felt connected to him."

While Brewster tried to track down her brother over the years, she didn't have any success.

"The leads I got, they went nowhere," Brewster said. "When websites got popular for locating people, I'd get hundreds of (results), because he had a very common name."