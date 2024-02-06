St. Louis sets 100 percent renewable energy goal; now at 5

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis aldermen have approved a measure committing the city to transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2035.

The measure approved Friday calls for the city to develop a plan by December 2018 to meet the clean-energy goal by working with residents, businesses, faith-based organizations, low-income advocates and others. St. Louis now gets 5 percent of its energy from clean, renewable sources, the Sierra Club said.

The Sierra Club said St. Louis joins 46 other cities across the U.S. committing to 100 percent clean energy, and is among the largest to do so. In the Midwest, Madison, Wisconsin, has made the same commitment. Four counties and the state of Hawaii also have made clean-energy commitments.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said with a presidential administration unwilling to recognize the legitimacy of climate change, "cities all across the country are going to have to begin leading the way to make sure that America does its part in terms of lowering carbon emissions and shifting our reliance off of so many fossil fuels."