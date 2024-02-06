All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2017

St. Louis sets 100 percent renewable energy goal; now at 5

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis aldermen have approved a measure committing the city to transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2035. The measure approved Friday calls for the city to develop a plan by December 2018 to meet the clean-energy goal by working with residents, businesses, faith-based organizations, low-income advocates and others. St. Louis now gets 5 percent of its energy from clean, renewable sources, the Sierra Club said...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis aldermen have approved a measure committing the city to transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy by 2035.

The measure approved Friday calls for the city to develop a plan by December 2018 to meet the clean-energy goal by working with residents, businesses, faith-based organizations, low-income advocates and others. St. Louis now gets 5 percent of its energy from clean, renewable sources, the Sierra Club said.

The Sierra Club said St. Louis joins 46 other cities across the U.S. committing to 100 percent clean energy, and is among the largest to do so. In the Midwest, Madison, Wisconsin, has made the same commitment. Four counties and the state of Hawaii also have made clean-energy commitments.

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said with a presidential administration unwilling to recognize the legitimacy of climate change, "cities all across the country are going to have to begin leading the way to make sure that America does its part in terms of lowering carbon emissions and shifting our reliance off of so many fossil fuels."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The St. Louis vote "sends a powerful signal: even in communities with long ties to coal, the benefits of clean energy are too great to ignore," Sara Edgar, organizing manger of the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club, said in a statement.

St. Louis is corporate headquarters for two of the nation's largest coal companies, Peabody Energy and Arch Coal. The utility company Ameren Missouri, which generates about two-thirds of its electricity from coal, also is based in St. Louis.

Michael Moehn, president of Ameren Missouri, said the utility supports efforts by all customers, including government, to seek and receive more energy from renewable sources.

"We share the desire for renewable energy. That's why we're embracing new technologies and expanding service offerings that include a wide range of innovative and renewable energy solutions," Moehn said in a statement.

The region also has a history of air pollution that has required years of remediation efforts mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy