St. Louis schools need help paying off student meal debt

ST. LOUIS -- Some school districts in the St. Louis area are asking the community to help pay off student meal debt for families who can't afford daily lunches for their children.

More than 2,100 students in the Francis Howell School District collectively owe nearly $19,000 in their school lunch accounts. The district has asked community members to pitch in to a dedicated lunch debt fund, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Schools try to avoid "lunch shaming" students whose families haven't replenished their lunch accounts, and to prevent lunch debt from using up district money. Lunch shaming has gained nationwide attention amid stories of cafeteria workers throwing away food and giving sandwiches to students with no money.

Francis Howell isn't considered among the region's neediest districts but still has thousands of students from low-income families, making the meal debt issue especially sensitive to the district.