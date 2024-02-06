St. Louis school shooting survivors call on Missouri lawmakers to act

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Survivors of a deadly school shooting in St. Louis shared art, music and stories about gun violence Tuesday at the Missouri Capitol while advocating for lawmakers to act.

"We want to hear the specific actions you are taking to prevent tragedies like this one from happening again in our state and our country," 17-year-old Bryanna Love told reporters. "We — all of us — deserve more than empty promises. We deserve action."

A 19-year-old gunman killed two people and injured seven others in an Oct. 24 shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, which Love attends. It was among the deadliest school shootings in the U.S. last year. Tenth grader Alexzandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died before police killed the gunman, former student Orlando Harris, in an exchange of gunfire.

In a letter she read aloud, Love said "every morning you get ready for school, you are acutely aware that life is not guaranteed."

Love and several dozen other students from the school said they want lawmakers to listen to them and do something about gun violence. Several St. Louis Democrats attended the news conference.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Monday signed legislation to set aside $20 million for school safety grants in response to the shooting.

Democratic lawmakers filed bills to raise the age to purchase firearms from 18 to 21 and to institute red-flag laws, which are aimed at keeping firearms away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others. But in Missouri's Republican-led Legislature, any effort to limit access to firearms faces steep opposition.

Ryane Owens, an 18-year-old senior at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, described the anger and confusion she felt on the day of the shooting.

She said her painting, titled "Waiting for Something to Happen", depicts mania after a traumatic event. Owens painted her friend head down on a plate of food at a table, a glass of spilled milk and a bowl of pills in milk. A lidless eye reads a newspaper about impending apocalyptic natural disasters and a picture on the wall shows an eye being held forcibly open.

Students from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis hold up artwork Tuesday at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Dozens of students from the school came to the Capitol to show their support for legislation addressing gun violence. Last year, a shooter killed a teacher and a student and injured several others at the school. Summer Ballentine ~ Associated Press