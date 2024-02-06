St. Louis school districts sues 32 teachers who quit early

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis public school district is suing 32 teachers for breaking their contracts by leaving their jobs early.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the district filed nearly identical lawsuits this summer against teachers who left the district in 2015 or 2016.

Starting in 2015, the district required non-tenured teachers to agree to pay $3,000, plus interest, if they left the district before their annual teaching contracts expired.