St. Louis school districts sues 32 teachers who quit early

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis public school district is suing 32 teachers for breaking their contracts by leaving their jobs early.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the district filed nearly identical lawsuits this summer against teachers who left the district in 2015 or 2016.
Starting in 2015, the district required non-tenured teachers to agree to pay $3,000, plus interest, if they left the district before their annual teaching contracts expired.
The district said it costs $3,000 to search for and hire a replacement teacher.
Attorney Emily Perez said the contracts are not enforceable and suing to collect the $3,000 is unfair to the teachers because they faced stressful, toxic and even unsafe work environments.
Perez is representing about a dozen of the teachers who have been sued.
