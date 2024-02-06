All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 20, 2018

St. Louis restored prairie in bloom but faces threats

ST. LOUIS -- A restored St. Louis prairie of native grasses and flowers is in bloom, but the nature reserve's conservation is threatened by inaction and invasive plants. Biologists discovered the 25-acre hidden prairie in the 1990s at Calvary Cemetery, where it was protected from agricultural development, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A restored St. Louis prairie of native grasses and flowers is in bloom, but the nature reserve's conservation is threatened by inaction and invasive plants.

Biologists discovered the 25-acre hidden prairie in the 1990s at Calvary Cemetery, where it was protected from agricultural development, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Volunteers and experts restored the land by planting native grasses and wildflower seeds, which are in bloom today, said Erin Shank, an urban wildlife biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation who helps manage the prairie.

"I feel as though that this growing season we have turned a corner on this project," Shank said. "We have a living prairie there for people to see. Before we had a remnant stand on its deathbed."

Pockets of sunflowers and bluestem grass have grown to more than 10 feet in some spots.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But restoration work isn't finished, Shank said.

The prairie has woody vegetation and weeds that need to be removed immediately. One giant thistle plant has the potential to wreak havoc on the restoration effort. Fire is needed to kill off invasive plants and support the growth of native vegetation.

The project is also threatened by diminished awareness and interest.

"There has been no unified long-term commitment that says 'Let's keep pushing this,'" said Doug Ladd, former director of conservation at The Nature Conservancy in St. Louis. "Restoration is like raising a child. You need to be constantly engaged and intensively working for 20 to 25 years to get good results."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy