St. Louis residents cope with illness using plants

ST. LOUIS — Half-reclined and wrapped in a shawl, Lauren Underhill spins a sprig of red-blossomed pineapple sage with her left thumb and index finger.

Under the shawl, a catheter tube connects to a vein infusing her bloodstream with a mix of anti-cancer drugs. Underhill, who has stage 4 colon cancer, spends up to five hours at the Siteman Cancer Center south of St. Louis during such appointments, waiting in repose.

Underhill turns her attention to her right, where Missouri Botanical Garden therapeutic horticulture instructor Jeanne Carbone holds a piece of rue — an herb, Carbone said, that likes a lot of sunshine and little attention.

“Oh, that’s like me,” Underhill said, reaching for it. “That’s my kind of plant.”

The Botanical Garden’s therapeutic horticulture program has grown in popularity in recent years, offering connections with nature to those enduring serious illness, developmental disabilities, or physical or mental trauma. It includes sessions at the garden, in a part known as the Sensory Garden, as well as outreach at area treatment centers such as Siteman.

Jeanne Carbone, left, a therapeutic horticulture instructor, presents Rita Armstead of St. Ann, Missouri, with a bouquet of aromatic clippings as she gets treatment at Siteman Cancer Center on Nov. 30 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Carbone works for the Missouri Botanical Garden, which offers therapeutic horticulture outreach at local medical and trauma centers that is growing in popularity. Christian Gooden ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

“We believe that connection to nature provides healing,” Carbone said. “I can bring this to people who are probably in the worst situation they’re ever going to be in.”

Thomas Brouk, 68, has received regular anti-cancer drug infusions since January to treat his lymphoma. Brouk, who grew up on a farm in Arnold, Missouri, said he didn’t have electricity until 1978 and had always had a special connection with plant life, roses in particular.