All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 13, 2023

St. Louis removes riverfront homeless encampment

ST. LOUIS — Bulldozers took down what was left of a once-busy homeless encampment along the Mississippi River and near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, ending nearly a year of debate over what to do about it. While some homeless advocates say the camp should have been left alone, business owners and others cited concerns about increasing drug use and crime, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Bulldozers took down what was left of a once-busy homeless encampment along the Mississippi River and near the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, ending nearly a year of debate over what to do about it.

While some homeless advocates say the camp should have been left alone, business owners and others cited concerns about increasing drug use and crime, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The last of the encampment was torn down Friday. A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said more than 25 people accepted help and will move to shelters, tiny homes or other places.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several people were still living in the camp and some advocates protested the decision to move them against their will. Alex Cohen, an organizer with Tent Mission STL, predicted most of the people removed from the camp to be back on the streets soon.

Former encampment resident Anthony Rohrer, 37, said he'd also recently been attacked with an ax and taken to a hospital. He shrugged it off.

"Things happen," he said, adding that people mostly watched out for each other.

"We need more understanding," he said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 14
Cape police investigating death of Scott City man struck by ...
NewsOct. 14
Stoddard County sheriff fined $6K over withheld video of dog...
NewsOct. 14
Police report 10-15-24
NewsOct. 14
Texas driver is killed and two deputies are wounded during M...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy