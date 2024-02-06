All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2017
St. Louis removes Confederacy-related street
ST. LOUIS — Just months after dismantling a Confederate memorial, the city of St. Louis has torn up a related street that surrounds where the monument once stood. The St. Louis-Post Dispatch reported workers began plowing over Confederate Drive on Monday. ...
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Just months after dismantling a Confederate memorial, the city of St. Louis has torn up a related street that surrounds where the monument once stood.

The St. Louis-Post Dispatch reported workers began plowing over Confederate Drive on Monday. The street loops around Forest Park, where the Confederate Monument stood before it was moved to the Missouri Civil War Museum in June.

A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said tearing up the street is part of a longstanding park plan, and it would have happened regardless of the debate over the monument. He said the city plans to replace the street with greenery.

The uprooting comes as city and state officials across the country call for the removal of monuments or tributes to the Confederacy.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

